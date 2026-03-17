House committee subpoenas Trump's AG Pam Bondi over Epstein file release

Attorney General Pam Bondi has been ordered to appear before the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform on April 14 for her role in the release of files involving convicted sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

"The Committee has questions regarding the Department of Justice’s handling of the investigation into Jeffrey Epstein and his associates and its compliance with the Epstein Files Transparency Act," Committee Chair James Comer said in a letter to Bondi. "As Attorney General, you are directly responsible for overseeing the Department’s collection, review, and determinations regarding the release of files pursuant to the Epstein Files Transparency Act, and the Committee therefore believes that you possess valuable insight into these efforts."

Earlier this month, the committee voted 24-19 to subpoena her. Five Republicans joined Democrats in approving the measure.

Bondi has faced growing criticism over her handling of the Epstein files. Under the Epstein Files Transparency Act, the Justice Department is required to release investigative materials in its possession related to Epstein.

Bondi testified before the House Judiciary Committee in February, where she was pressed on the Epstein files.

With accusers of Epstein watching from the hearing room, Bondi defended the DOJ’s handling of the files.