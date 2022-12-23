Watch Now
PCSO searching for missing 12-year-old boy out of Queen Creek

Posted at 5:00 PM, Dec 22, 2022
QUEEN CREEK, AZ — Authorities are searching for a 12-year-old boy who was reported missing Tuesday in Queen Creek.

Kelly Conklin was last seen around 4 p.m. in the area of Combs and Gantzel roads, according to Pinal County Sheriff's Office.

He is described as having dark black hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, gray camo pants and no shoes.

PCSO says he previously ran away with a member of his household, but that child was located and is safe.

If you have any information call 520-866-5111.

