PCSO searching for missing 12-year-old boy out of Queen Creek

QUEEN CREEK, AZ — Authorities are searching for a 12-year-old boy who was reported missing Tuesday in Queen Creek.

Kelly Conklin was last seen around 4 p.m. in the area of Combs and Gantzel roads, according to Pinal County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies are still looking for Kelly Conklin. Please call (520)866-5111 if you have any information about where he may be. pic.twitter.com/RlDYnZr6iW — Pinal County Sheriff’s Office (@PinalCSO) December 22, 2022

He is described as having dark black hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, gray camo pants and no shoes.

PCSO says he previously ran away with a member of his household, but that child was located and is safe.

If you have any information call 520-866-5111.