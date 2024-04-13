Pat’s Run marks 20th Anniversary of Tillman’s death

TEMPE, AZ — It’s a legacy our community continues to celebrate. About 30,000 people ran and walked in Tempe Saturday morning to honor the life of Pat Tillman.

Tillman played for Arizona State University and then went on to play for the Arizona Cardinals where he then decided to put his NFL career on hold. Tillman joined the military and was killed by friendly fire while serving in Afghanistan in 2004.

A sea of maroon and gold filled the streets in Tempe as the 20th Anniversary of Tillman’s death approached. His last name was sprawled on the back of shirts with 42s all over, and people still remember him two decades later.

“I like to come out here and honor Pat Tillman, his legacy. What he did for America and the sacrifices he made. We all need to be a little more like that,” Jack, a participant, said.

Jake Plummer, Tillman’s former teammate and friend, said it was inspirational being surrounded by others and to see the impact he made and still has.

“It’s tough that he’s gone but that’s why the Pat’s Run is so big, 20 years to have this carry on,” Plummer said. “It’ll be here for a long time. I don’t think it’ll ever go away. He’s such an indelible part of this program and he ain’t going away.”

The 4.2-mile run honors not only Tillman but those who make the heroic decision to fight for our country. Money is raised to go toward the Tillman Foundation, which helps veterans and those who serve in the military.

“It feels incredible to be here and see so many people come together to honor the legacy of Pat Tillman. Without Pat, I don’t know where I would be. I’m incredibly grateful,” said Heather King, a Tillman Scholar.