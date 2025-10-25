Partial human remains found in Secret Mountain area near Flagstaff

COCONINO COUNTY, AZ — Partial human remains were discovered earlier this week in the Secret Mountain area near Flagstaff, according to authorities.

According to the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office, the remains belong to an unidentified person.

The gender of the person has not yet been determined, and the remains will be sent for DNA testing to help confirm their identity.

Deputies say there’s no known threat to public safety, and recovery efforts in the area have been completed.

No other details have been released at this time.