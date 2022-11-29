Palo Verde Generating Station scheduled to test emergency alert systems

TONOPAH, AZ — Those near the Palo Verde Generating Station should expect to hear a warning siren test Wednesday.

The power plant, in cooperation with state and local agencies, will test the outdoor warning sirens located within a 10-mile radius of the plant.

In conjunction with the siren test, Maricopa County will test phone notification alerts as well.

Testing will involve activating the sirens twice and alert once.

The sirens will be activated at 12:00 p.m. and again at 12:30 p.m. for approximately three minutes each time.

Alerts will be tested at 12:15 p.m.

Individuals will be stationed at each of the 70 sirens and they will report siren activations and wireless alert notifications to emergency managers following the test.

Only those phones that have opted-in to receive test alerts can expect to receive the emergency alert test.

The message to accompany the alert will state, “THIS IS A TEST OF MARICOPA COUNTY WIRELESS EMERGENCY ALERT SYSTEM. NO ACTION IS REQUIRED."