Over 200 Arizona businesses selected for NFL’s Business Connect program

Thousands of Arizona businesses applied to be a part of the NFL’s Business Connect program but only a little over 200 were selected.

The qualifications include being majority owned by a minority, woman, LGBTQ+ or veteran. Also, the business has to be based in Arizona.

Businesses ranging from florists to security are selected, becoming part of a resource guide as Super Bowl events are planned.

They also get an opportunity to attend networking events with major companies and a chance to compete for Super Bowl contracts.

One of those businesses, Simply Celeste’s.

The catering company is owned by Celeste Talley who started the business in 2016

“I learned from my father who owned a restaurant called the Hearts of Lettuce back in the early 90’s,” said Talley.

Despite losing her dad one year into owning her business, she kept growing. Her company now caters events and Talley even cooks for some celebrities.

Now she’s hopeful being selected to the NFL’s Business Connect program will propel her career even further.

“Me being an African American woman, so falling into two categories that they are kind of highlighting, it’s really a game changer for me because sometimes I’m not given opportunities,” said Talley.

“At this point in the process of planning we have more Super Bowl contracts with Business Connect suppliers than at any other Super Bowl,” said President of the Arizona Super Bowl Host Committee Jay Parry.

Parry said the main goal is leaving a lasting legacy.

“Long after the game is played, we want to make sure that our business community is stronger,” said Parry.