One person seriously hurt after shooting near I-17 and Dunlap Avenue

PHOENIX — One person is seriously hurt after a shooting near Interstate 17 and Dunlap Avenue Wednesday evening.

Phoenix police say officers were called to the area around 6:30 p.m. for reports of shots fired.

Officials say a man was found with life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital.

It is unknown if there are any other injuries and if police are searching for anyone involved.

Phoenix police originally said a second scene near I-17 and Cactus Road was related to the shooting on Dunlap Avenue, but have since provided an update saying the scenes are not connected.

The investigation remains ongoing.