One injured during fire at southwest Phoenix wastewater treatment facility

PHOENIX — One person is injured in a fire at a wastewater treatment plant in southwest Phoenix.

At around 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Phoenix Fire crews were called to a facility near 91st and Southern avenues for reports of a fire.

When crews got to the scene, they found smoke coming from a tunnel about 10 feet underground.

Officials say a contractor was taken to a hospital in stable condition for minor burn injuries.

Firefighters are working to get control of the fire.

As a precaution, the entire plant is evacuated. Wastewater services are still in operation.

Phoenix Fire says the surrounding residents are not being impacted.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.