One dead, another injured after shooting, stabbing near Central Avenue and Camelback Road

PHOENIX — One person is dead and another is injured after an incident near Central Avenue and Camelback Road Thursday night.

Officials say they were called to the area around 8:45 p.m. for reports of a fight.

There, they found a man with a gunshot wound and another man with a stab wound.

The man who was stabbed was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Crews attempted to treat the man who was shot, but he died at the scene.

Police continue to search for a suspect. The victims have not been identified at this time.

This incident is not related to the Fabulous Phoenix Four Event and there is no immediate threat to the community, police say.

This is a developing situation. Stay with ABC15 and abc15.com for the latest information.