NRF: Households are expected to spend $864 on back-to-school supplies

New numbers from the National Retail Federation shows inflation hitting families when it comes to back-to-school shopping.

"We dread it, it's not a fun process. We know we're going to spend quite a few dollars on getting back-to-school supplies," said Amy Seip, a mother of two students.

The National Retail Federation helped quantify what 'quite a few dollars' could be for families this year.

Amid inflation, households are expected to spend over $864 dollars on school supplies — $15 more than last year, a record year.

For those going to college, households are expected to spend nearly $1,200 this year according to NRF.

"K-12 and college shoppers will spend more per person on this season than they do on Mother's Day, Father's Day, Valentine's Day combined. 2022 is proving to be no different," said Katherine Cullen with NRF.

This week ABC15 reported the Federal Bureau of Labor Statistics measured inflation grew to 9.1% in June nationwide.

For us in the Valley, that number is over 12%.

An NRF survey found that about one-third of nationwide consumers, 38%, are cutting back on other spending areas to cover the cost of items for the upcoming school year.

"Really shows us back-to-school and college is an essential for families, they will do what it takes for families to get what they need for the start of classes," said Cullen.

"Everything is a dollar more, if you're buying 30 items, 40 items, that's a lot more," said Adrianna Holt, a parent of two.