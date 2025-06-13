'No Kings Day' protests to take place across the Valley Saturday

PHOENIX — More than a dozen 'No Kings Day' gatherings are scheduled across the Valley in opposition to various recent political actions.

Protesters are set to gather in Phoenix, Scottsdale, Tempe, Chandler, Surprise, and others.

A larger convergence is expected to take place at the Arizona State Capitol in central Phoenix starting at 9 a.m. Saturday.

ABC15 will cover the protests as they happen Saturday.

All of the planned protests in the Valley are expected to end by midday.

Saturday is expected to be the hottest day in the Valley so far in 2025.

The protests come days after Trump ordered the California National Guard and U.S. Marines to Los Angeles to control what he called "the attacks of a vicious and violent mob."

A federal judge ruled that Trump's deployment of the guard was illegal, but an appellate court put that order on pause just hours later.

The nationwide protests were partially spurred by the events in Los Angeles.