New report ranks Arizona's BASIS schools among best in the country

A handful of Arizona high schools were ranked among the best in the country, according to the 2025-2026 Best High Schools report from U.S. News & World Report.

This year’s rankings were published on Tuesday, with officials ranking the top schools out of more than 24,000 around the nation.

Specifically, BASIS schools in Arizona were recognized for their high rankings as Best Charter, STEM, and National schools.

BASIS Tucson North took the very top spot on the “National Ranking” list.

In terms of “Best Charter Schools,” BASIS Tucson North again took the top spot, and BASIS Phoenix came in at number five.

Multiple BASIS campuses were among the “Best STEM High Schools,” with BASIS Chandler taking second place, BASIS Peoria in third, and BASIS Tucson North in the fifth spot.

According to U.S. News & World Report, the rankings are chosen based on six key performance indicators that include student achievement on state-required assessments, graduation rates, college readiness, curriculum, student outcomes, and how effectively all students are served.

