New recycling initiative hopes to up efficiency

There have been long calls to make the recycling process more efficient as large amounts of recyclables often end up in landfills. A new program rolling out hopes to change that.

Recycle Check is being launched by The Recycling Partnership, a nationwide nonprofit.

“You’ll start to see it on common household products. It is a QR code appearing on packages. You scan the code enter your local zip code and then have your local recycling answer in seconds,” said Vice President of The Recycling Partnership Katherine Huded.

Raj Buch is a professor at Arizona State University and Business Development Director at the Rob and Melani Walton Sustainability Solutions Service.

“People throw what they think should be recycled in the bin because they’re familiar with their recycling program in their town but it’s not necessarily the same,” Buch told ABC15. “You work in one place, live in one place, travel to other communities for evenings or on weekends and all these places have different recycling standards.”

Buch’s team is working on a research project on the recycling industry in Arizona. He estimates about 10 million tons of waste go to the landfill, while 1-2 million tons gets recycled.

“So it's probably 15-20% statewide on average,” Buch said.

“We know recycling is local. There are more than 9,000 recycling programs across the country which can make things confusing, especially when products are sold at a national scale,” Huded said.

The hope is Recycle Check will make things easier for people at home and improve the efficiency of recycling in Arizona.

“Do your homework, become familiar with what’s recyclable in your town where you live and be really conscientious and diligent about putting material in the right bin,” Buch said.

Recycle Check says if you don’t see the code on their products, you can check on their website as well.

