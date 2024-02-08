Watch Now
New MCSO sheriff appointed by Board, will serve until November election

Former Sheriff Paul Penzone's final day was in January
Posted at 11:26 AM, Feb 08, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-08 13:29:29-05

PHOENIX — The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors appointed a new sheriff Thursday following the resignation of Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone.

The Board had interviewed three finalists who were among eight people to apply for the position. Ultimately, Chief Deputy Sheriff Russ Skinner was appointed sheriff.

Chief Deputy Sheriff Skinner had been filling in after Penzone's final day on Jan. 12.

Skinner will hold the position of sheriff until the November election when a new sheriff is elected.

