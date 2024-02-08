New MCSO sheriff appointed by Board, will serve until November election

PHOENIX — The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors appointed a new sheriff Thursday following the resignation of Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone.

The Board had interviewed three finalists who were among eight people to apply for the position. Ultimately, Chief Deputy Sheriff Russ Skinner was appointed sheriff.

I'm deeply grateful to Chairman Sellers and the Board of Supervisors for entrusting me with the responsibility to serve as appointed Sheriff. It’s truly an honor to serve the community and support our dedicated agency members in this new role. pic.twitter.com/2ptPW8bMjV — Maricopa County Sheriff's Office (@mcsoaz) February 8, 2024

Chief Deputy Sheriff Skinner had been filling in after Penzone's final day on Jan. 12.

Skinner will hold the position of sheriff until the November election when a new sheriff is elected.