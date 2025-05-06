Watch Now
New Maricopa County tabulation and election center projected to open in 2027

PHOENIX — Maricopa County will soon have a brand new tabulation and election center.

A groundbreaking ceremony was held Tuesday for what is expected to be a “state of the art” facility opening in 2027 near 7th Avenue and Jefferson Street in Phoenix.

County officials say the new center will “support the County's ability to process and tabulate ballots in a secure, efficient, and transparent manner.”

After opening, the center will serve as the location for signature verification, pre-tabulation processing, ballot tabulation, training and processing of temporary election workers, in-person voting, storage and more.

