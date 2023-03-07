New Make-a-Wish partner looks to help grant more wishes

The first dream to come true for the ‘Make-a-Wish Foundation’ happened in the Valley more than four decades ago. Since then, thousands of wishes have been granted and now a new partnership aims to help grant even more wishes.

The foundation helped 6-year-old Olyvia and her family, allowing them to enjoy the outdoors after being confined to hospital rooms and doctor's offices for years.

Just before she turned three years old, Olyvia was diagnosed with a form of lymphoblastic leukemia.

Instead of looking forward to camping trips, she had doctor’s appointments.

A member of her medical staff contacted Make-a-Wish to see if they could grant her wish. Now, the 6-year-old has her own camper and her family has already taken a couple of trips across Arizona.

She says she has plans to go even further.

“Africa!” She said when asked where she wants to take her family in the camper next.

Olyvia is just one of more than 15,000 wishes that will be granted to children with life-threatening conditions this year.

On Monday, the 6-year-old, who loves cookies and chicken tenders, got to hold a pair of oversized scissors to cut the ribbon on a new Red Robin location set to open later this week in Glendale.

The opening took a back seat to Make-a-Wish’s announcement of a new partnership with the burger chain.

For the next three years, 10 cents of every child’s meal sold at Red Robin will go to the Make-a-Wish foundation. It’s the largest corporate commitment expected to surpass $3 million to Make-a-Wish.

Last month, the largest individual contribution of $10 million came from Michael Jordan.

“For every kid's wish that’s granted we have two kids waiting for a wish, so this is impacting positively so many families, that are going to have their wish granted,” said Leslie Motter, CEO of Make-a-Wish America.

More than four decades ago, the first-ever wish was granted in the Valley when 7-year-old Chris Greisius wanted to become a police officer in 1980. There have now been 350,000 wishes granted since, says Motter.

Here in Arizona, recent granted wishes have ranged from a day at the John Deer factory in Illinois, building a mini golf course for a 4-year-old in their backyard, and meeting musician Jason Mraz.

The CEO of Red Robin, G.J. Hart feels the partnership will amount to more than three million after three years. He says when you work in hospitality as he does, giving big is the best kind of work.

“When you have your mindset change as a result of granting a wish, there’s nothing like that hug you get,” he said.