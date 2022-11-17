New Breeze Airways service to take off from Sky Harbor Saturday

PHOENIX — Breeze Airways is set to debut new service from Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport this weekend.
The low-fare carrier's first flights from Sky Harbor to Charleston, South Carolina, and Provo, Utah will take off this weekend.
Breeze announced these new flights from Phoenix back in August.
The company also announced new service from Sky Harbor to Hartford, Connecticut; Richmond, Virginia; Bentonville-Fayetteville, Arkansas; and New Orleans in October.
The flights also come after Frontier Airlines started new service to six destinations from Phoenix earlier this month.