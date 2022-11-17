Watch Now
New Breeze Airways service to take off from Sky Harbor Saturday

Breeze will start offering non-stop service to Charleston, South Carolina and Provo, Utah
Breeze Airways has announced they will start flights from Sky Harbor to two new destinations in November. The airline will begin routes to Provo, Utah and Charleston, South Carolina.
Posted at 8:35 AM, Nov 17, 2022
PHOENIX — Breeze Airways is set to debut new service from Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport this weekend.

The low-fare carrier's first flights from Sky Harbor to Charleston, South Carolina, and Provo, Utah will take off this weekend.

Breeze announced these new flights from Phoenix back in August.

The company also announced new service from Sky Harbor to Hartford, Connecticut; Richmond, Virginia; Bentonville-Fayetteville, Arkansas; and New Orleans in October.

The flights also come after Frontier Airlines started new service to six destinations from Phoenix earlier this month.

