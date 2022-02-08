Neighbors still dealing with aftermath of Phoenix home explosion

PHOENIX — Nightmares continue for neighbors living close to Saturday’s home explosion in Phoenix. Those on 36th Street and Lincoln Drive still have boarded-up windows and massive structural damage to their homes.

Clean-up crews and insurance adjusters are now regular visitors down 36th Street. But most damage you can’t see.

Neighbors tell ABC15 three homes had their roofs lift and fall back down in Saturday's explosion.

They say sheetrock expanded and nails popped, compromising their structure. At least three homeowners can’t live in their homes because it’s unsafe.

Sunday, an ATF agent could be seen in the area. And in Ring doorbell video, first seen on ABC15, you see just two frames of the explosion until power goes out immediately after.

The Phoenix Fire Department tells us structural engineers have been helping the Investigations Task Force verify that all structures affected are still safe for conducting the investigation.

The department also says an accelerant detection dog was there Monday.

As for neighbors who can live in their homes, some don’t have hot water.

As far as how the explosion happened: Southwest Gas tells us, "The home where the incident took place does not have natural gas service or underground natural gas piping."

Going on to say, "Southwest Gas arrived on scene to provide assistance to our local fire department who has command of the area. Out of an abundance of caution, our crews immediately conducted leak surveys in the vicinity -- no gas reads were found in the area."

We reached out to the homeowner, but did not hear back.