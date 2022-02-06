House explosion causes fire near 32nd St and Lincoln

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Fire Department says a house has caught fire after a possible explosion near 32nd Street and Lincoln Drive.

Fire officials say the fire began around 4:40 p.m. the home is now considered destroyed.

Although no injuries have been reported, several homes were damaged.

A no-entry zone has been set in place. Crews are evaluating the area for any hazardous materials or conditions.

ABC15 viewers said the smoke from the flames could be seen far across the Valley.

House fire near 36th Street and Lincoln Drive in #Phoenix this afternoon. @abc15 pic.twitter.com/lqFD7D4bUl — Danny Bavaro (@dannybavaro) February 6, 2022

Multiple agencies remain on the scene to determine the cause of the fire.

The investigation remains ongoing.

