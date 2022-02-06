Watch
House explosion causes fire near 32nd St and Lincoln

Danny Bavaro/ABC15 Photog
36th ST HOUSE FIRE
Posted at 6:09 PM, Feb 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-05 20:54:06-05

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Fire Department says a house has caught fire after a possible explosion near 32nd Street and Lincoln Drive.

Fire officials say the fire began around 4:40 p.m. the home is now considered destroyed.

Although no injuries have been reported, several homes were damaged.

A no-entry zone has been set in place. Crews are evaluating the area for any hazardous materials or conditions.

ABC15 viewers said the smoke from the flames could be seen far across the Valley.

Multiple agencies remain on the scene to determine the cause of the fire.

The investigation remains ongoing.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with ABC15 and ABC15.com for updates.

