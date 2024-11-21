Group working to get women into Arizona politics sees 'tenfold' increase after election results

Arizona List, a group that helps women get engaged and elected across multiple levels of government, says it has seen a major increase in interest since the November 5 general election.

"I would say the increase is about tenfold," said Catherine Nichols, executive director for Arizona List.

Nichols adds that Arizona List saw an increase in traction on its social media and website ahead of the election due to the group's work with Prop 139.

"Usually that tapers off, and instead what we see is continually more people signing up and more people getting involved," she said.

While Arizona List focuses particularly on electing Democrats, the increase in interest has been spread across the country and political parties. A national nonpartisan organization, She Should Run, reports a 743% increase in women wanting to get involved in politics after the recent election.

ABC15 also spoke with Shawnté Rothschild, a mother of three in rural Arizona fresh off her first election for Maricopa Unified School District 20.

