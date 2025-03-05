My Hope Bag holding bingo event on March 14 to help women with breast cancer

"I'm hoping they feel that they're not alone; they now have a friend they can call no matter what questions they have."

That was Sarah Ellery in 2023, speaking with ABC15's Nick Ciletti at the Mesa Police Department as she, her team of volunteers, and Mesa officers assembled care packages for the nonprofit group My Hope Bag.

My Hope Bag advocates for women facing breast cancer. The goal is simple: provide compassion, support, and, most importantly, hope.

The group was founded by Ellery in 2011 after she was diagnosed with breast cancer. She wanted to create an organization that gave women a place to go for support — and now is your chance to take action and help.

They're hosting their annual event called "Bingo for Boobies" on Friday, March 14. It's being held at the Hilton Garden Inn near the Loop 101 and Guadalupe Road.

There are two sessions — one from 4-6 p.m. and another from 7-9 p.m.

Click here to register and to learn more.