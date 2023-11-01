Moving forward with Parkinson's Disease: How one Valley woman is breaking the stigma

It’s hard to keep up with Debbie Smith as she takes steep steps, powering her way up a trail at South Mountain Park.

Smith has always been active, running five miles a day and even boxing in the ring. But right before her 52nd birthday, a typical moment at home changed her life forever.

“I was sitting on the couch with my husband trying to play the piano and my left fingers wouldn’t go the way I needed them to go,” Smith said. “My right hand was all over the place and I looked at my husband and said, 'hey I think I might have pulled a muscle in my left hand.'”

But her husband’s intuition said otherwise and after a quick trip to the doctor, Smith was told she had the brain disorder that affects movements known as Parkinson’s Disease.

It’s a disease made famous after the shocking diagnosis of boxing legend Muhammad Ali. Research from the Parkinson's Foundation shows it affects more men than women and most develop it after age 60. Smith didn’t fall into either of those categories.

“I was in shock, and I actually had a pity party for about three hours like, why me?” Smith said. “Then I thought, why not me? Why am I so special that I wouldn’t have this disease?”

Parkinson’s is also known for getting progressively worse, but Smith’s doctor says there is one thing that has kept hers under control — and that’s her physical activity.

Now 10 years since her diagnosis, she’s organized a Parkinson’s hiking group that gets together two to three times a week and has helped bring “Moving Day” to Phoenix. It’s a nationwide walk that raises money for Parkinson’s research.

Debbie is being honored at this year’s event and you don’t have to spend long on the trail with her to realize why. Because for her, even the toughest mountains have the most amazing views. You just have to keep moving.

“I believe every day I get up is a great day and I thank God for that,” Smith said. “But making a difference in people’s lives has been very, very important for me.”

Moving Day Phoenix is Saturday, Nov. 4 at Kiwanis Park. To register or donate, click here.