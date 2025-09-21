Mourners call for unity in the wake of Charlie Kirk assassination

PHOENIX — Since conservative activist Charlie Kirk was assassinated on a Utah college campus on Sept. 10, the memorial outside the Turning Point USA headquarters near 48th Street and Baseline Road has continued to grow.

Since then, ABC15 has seen a number of mourners, leaving behind flowers, photos, signs, and other mementos to honor the 31-year-old husband, father, and political activist.

"It is truly one of those moments that just brings you together," explains Meghan Grassle, who was at the memorial earlier this week with her mom, Jill.

For Grassle, it's difficult not to see the parallels between the Kirk family and her own, especially as a mom of two. She told ABC15 she's held her kids closer since the news of the tragedy earlier this month.

"It's the hardest thing I have thought about since having kids...and feeling so close to that."

Since Kirk's murder, there have been calls for unity coming from both sides of the aisle.

Democratic Congressman Greg Stanton posted on social media after the tragedy, saying: "The attack on Charlie Kirk is horrifying. I am praying hard for him and keeping his family in my thoughts. Political violence has absolutely no place in our country."

Republicans, like Congressman Abe Hamadeh, have been showing their support in droves. Rep. Hamadeh posted on social media, saying in part: "The best way we can honor his memory is by continuing to be patriots and continuing to love our country in the face of such evil and darkness."

Meghan's mom, Jill Gifford, explains she still has hope.

"Seeing how everyone is here and coming together and not being afraid," she explains. "...I am hoping we see more of that and more people go out or maybe us as individuals, spreading the word when we can...it does worry me how divided we are, but you always have to have hope."