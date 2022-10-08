Motorcycle crashes continue to follow a group of friends

A group of motorcycle riders continues to deal with consecutive injuries and tragedy on the road.

The group used to call themselves AZ Riders, but they recently changed their name to “For the Fallen” because too many in their group have either died or been badly injured in motorcycle crashes just over the past several months.

“I’ve got four kids, I can’t afford to get taken out like that but at the same time it makes me happy, I’m standing next to my bike right now,” said Roger Miller, a leader in the group.

Miller spoke to us after his longtime friend, Russell Heinenman was hit on a motorcycle here near 20th street and Union Hills on September 24.

Heinenman survived, but Miller says he’s still in the hospital with a broken femur, dislocated shoulder and fractured ribs after being hit by an SUV. A GoFundMe has been organized to support Heinenman.

And Heinenman was coming back for a memorial service for Carson Smith, 19.

Smith was riding a motorcycle on September 13 near Pebble Creek Parkway and I-10 in Goodyear when he was hit and killed by a driver who police say, ran a red light.

Police later determined the driver who hit Smith was under the influence.

Before Smith had his life taken on the road, he was advocating for safer roads after his best friend, Tucker Colby, 18, was hit on a motorcycle at 51st Avenue and Union Hills Drive by what police say was a drunk driver.

The evening of the Vigil for Colby, Smith told ABC15, “I want to go on to educate people for not only how to be safe on a motorcycle and how to enjoy your time on a motorcycle and not be scared of it but also how to educate drivers to be around motorcycles, be aware of them to co-exist with them."

Another rider in the group, Calvin Klehr was injured after being hit by a USPS truck leaving Tucker Colby's memorial.

Two riders under twenty years old were killed on Valley roads. Two others were injured with a long road to recovery.

“It almost feels like something is targeting us, one guy said it’s like [the movie] Final Destination. It’s weird to say it out loud but that's almost how it feels,” said Miller.

Roger says the group of riders have discussed redirecting their mission – to become a charity for injured and fallen motorcycle riders.