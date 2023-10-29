More than a game: D-backs fan honors late brother by making World Series memories with his son

We all know baseball is about so much more than runs, hits and errors. For one Diamondbacks fan, it's about life memories and priceless shared moments.

"I was able to get tickets for tonight and I had to share this moment with my seven-year-old son," said Chris Kline.

In 2001, he lost his brother to cancer just two days before Game 7 of the World Series.

"It's just so incredible to be here. It's just amazing, you know. Life is kind of full circle, right?" Kline added.

He told us his brother was his best friend and now all this time later he has a son named in his honor.

"It's so special to be able to share this with my best bud," said Kline. "We would rather spend money on doing something special and going to a game like this."