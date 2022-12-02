More microschools popping up across the Valley

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Families are turning to new educational opportunities for their students post-pandemic. The number of microschools is on the rise.

In an office suite in Glendale, students in Tajiri Freedom’s class aren’t just learning the usual classes like English language arts, social studies, science and math; they’re trying to retain their mathematics by doing educational rap songs with their teacher and principal Tajiri Freedom.

“Lots of times, they may need a song. They may need a rap. As their principal, I make up raps for math problems,” she said.

New Gains Academy, started by Freedom over the summer, is a microschool that can hold up to 15 students. She not only teaches students, she also helps tutor. In addition to the core classes, she helps them learn public speaking, life skills and business entrepreneurship.

“We have some who struggle with anxiety… They feel better in smaller, home-like, loving environment,” Freedom said.

“It’s better because in public schools, I wasn’t able to get the one-on-one time I need. Plus, it was really loud, crowded and overpacked,” said Lana Barrera Jackson, a 7th grade student who attends New Gains Academy.

Microschools are growing in number, though it’s hard to say how many since they are private and are not tracked by the state.

To give an idea, another microschool called Prenda started with one school in Arizona in 2018. It then branched out to help open more than 200 microschools since.

According to the U.S. Department of Education, Arizona private schools do not need to be accredited, though, some choose to do so by different accreditation agencies.

There is tuition for some microschools, however, Freedom says families can use the Empowerment Scholarship Account program to help pay.

To ensure students are learning up to standards, the curriculum they use does follow state guidelines, and Freedom said students do take assessments on a weekly basis.

“Just to make sure they are learning, that they are retaining the information,” she said.

New Gains Academy is looking for more students to join in January. There are also more microschools open across Maricopa County.