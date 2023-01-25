Mission 57 feeds Valley students to help them be at their best

PHOENIX — Little mouths...big appetites!

A Valley school district is getting some help to make sure its students are able to start their days fully fueled.

It's thanks in part to the Super Bowl Host Committee and a number of Valley organizations that are making it their mission to feed students.

If you think you're busy, meet Harris Elementary School sixth-grader Allison Lira.

"Since I'm in Student Council, I do announcements, then I arrive at 7:55, which gives me five minutes to do work, then I do announcements," she explained.

Activities, homework, helping her younger sisters get ready - all of that keeps Allison's mornings jam-packed and there isn't always time for a big breakfast.

But there is a solution that's providing a fast and free fix for more than 400 students at Harris.

"It's pretty easy. Just grab and go."

It's all thanks to the Super Bowl Host Committee's Mission 57 to end hunger and groups like GenYOUth.

Our cameras were at Harris back in October as Gilbert Public Schools received 11 special carts to serve breakfast each day.

"It's a game-changer because we can feed more students in a quicker amount of time and it appeals to them," explained Natalie Tenney, Director of Nutrition Services for GPS. "It makes them want to eat with their eyes first...They can't focus on learning if their stomachs are rumbling and they are hungry or getting a headache, so I love that we help them be successful at school and they're excited about the food we serve."

Principal Bill Roth says since the breakfast program started, his students are absent less, on time more, and most importantly, it's feeding these hungry little bodies in a school where close to 80% of students qualify for free or reduced lunch.

"I feel like it's been a really good tool not only for the kids but for us," said Roth. "Some kids may be struggling with a lot and they don't have the time or the resources at home to have. So it's kind of like a big deal that it's here so that kids can have a chance to eat at school until lunchtime."