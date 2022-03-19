Missing Valley sisters found dead in Switzerland, close friend says

Two sisters who recently went missing in Europe have since been found dead, according to those close to the family.

A friend of the family tells ABC15 she received confirmation that Dr. Lila Ammouri and Susan Fraizer, RN were found dead after nearly a month of being missing.

"While we greatly appreciate all of the support that has been shown to us during our search, we ask for privacy for their family and friends while we grieve this terrible loss," a friend wrote in her post. "We will be making no further comments at this time. Thank you all for your support during this difficult time."

No details have been given on what led up to their deaths or where they were found.

The sisters left on a two-week trip to Europe on February 5. They were last heard from on February 10.

Coworkers and loved ones were shocked when they didn't show up for work on February 15, saying it raised red flags.

