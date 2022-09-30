MIM to display crystal flute created by same maker as historical flute played by Lizzo at Library of Congress

PHOENIX — Under the rotunda at the Library of Congress this week, multi-Grammy award winning artist Lizzo played the flute, the instrument that’s been part of her identity since she was a little girl.

It wasn’t just any flute, but one that's over 200 years old originally owned by Founding Father and President James Madison.

The maker of the crystal flute was a French craftsman and clockmaker by the name of Claude Laurent, originally made in early 1800s, there are only 185 left, according to the Library of Congress.

And just a few months ago, the Musical Instrument Museum in Phoenix was able to get one.

They took us inside their conservation lab to give us an up-close look.

“This example is 1809,” said curator Rich Walter. “[Laurent[ was known to have made examples for people like James Madison, Napoleon and people who wanted the most up to date, cutting edge and elegant flute of the time."

That Laurent flute will be added to the ‘Treasures’ portion of the museum on November 11.

The one that will be on display at MIM in the Valley is older than the one Lizzo was playing. The one in MIM’s possession is from 1809. James Madison’s Flute is from 1813.

With the help of the Library of Congress and Capitol police, Lizzo played the flute as part of her concert in Washington, D.C. this week.

While on stage, the singer, rapper and flautist told the crowd, “It's crystal, it's like playing out of a wine glass,”

The viral moment led some historians to point out President James Madison recommended the three-fifths Compromise — an agreement reached during the Constitutional Convention over the counting of slaves in determining a state's population, taxation and representation in the House.

The compromise counted just three-fifths of each state's slave population — even though slaves weren't allowed to vote.

Now Over 200 years later, Lizzo carefully walked James Madison’s flute over to a mic to “trill” a melody in front of her audience then gingerly walk it back into the gentle hands of its caretakers.

As she made her way back to the microphone she said, “We just made history tonight!”

For those at MIM, they feel there's no better way to learn history than through an instrument.

“Authentic musical instruments from thousands of years to the present are a way to introduce us to each other,” said Walter.

