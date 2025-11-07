Military veterans answer new call to service in Arizona's booming trades industry

PHOENIX — For many veterans, the transition from active duty to civilian life can be daunting. But at the National Technical Institute (NTI), former service members are harnessing their discipline, teamwork, and GI Bill benefits to build new careers and communities in the trades.

Barbara Barney, who spent 11 years in the Army as a networking specialist, described her journey as a “rough transition” after a medical discharge. “I was a bit lost for a while,” Barney said, recounting the challenges of reestablishing herself. A friend’s suggestion to pursue the trades provided her with the structure she missed from military life. “We thrive in structure, but we excel in chaos,” she noted, adding that the skills she honed in the military translate seamlessly to the problem-solving demands of HVAC, plumbing, and electrical work.

Veteran camaraderie is a hallmark of NTI’s programs. “We try and talk about our plans afterwards. A lot of us want to go into new construction or be foremen,” Barney said, emphasizing the supportive environment. In the current HVAC cohort, more than half are veterans. “It’s really like being in a platoon again,” she added.

Barney, now a dual student and lab assistant, highlighted her role in mentoring new veteran students. “I miss having people to guide and mentor, and that’s exactly what I get here,” she said.

Jeromy Goodnight, a Marine Corps, National Guard, and Army veteran, echoed the sentiment. After a 22-year military career, he turned to property investment and returned to the trades, updating his skills to match modern standards. “If you’re going to do something, do it right,” Goodnight said. The GI Bill was instrumental in allowing him to pursue contractor certification and a new business. “You get a lot from the military—timeliness, organization,” he said, adding that his interrogation experience now helps him communicate effectively with customers.

NTI supports veterans throughout the process of applying for their benefits. Kim Dallas, student finance and VA certifying official, guides applicants through paperwork and helps them maximize their resources. “It’s very simple. Most students don’t even have to worry about out-of-pocket expenses unless they’ve exhausted benefits,” Dallas said. With new regulations extending benefits—such as the Rudisill Act—veterans can cover multiple programs at NTI, often completing courses in HVAC, electrical, and plumbing with benefits left over.

Campus director Jeff Kozlowski noted the value veterans bring to the trades. “The technical aptitude, discipline, and problem-solving skills that veterans bring make it a natural fit,” he said. The demand for tradespeople is at an all-time high, and more veterans are taking advantage of VA educational benefits.

NTI will host an open house on November 10, from 5 to 7 p.m., to highlight veteran opportunities. Attendees can tour labs, meet instructors with military backgrounds, and receive guidance on benefits.

Veteran students and faculty said, consistently demonstrate commitment, teamwork, and leadership. “From the second they enroll, they know exactly what’s required. Veteran students are some of the best we have,” Kozlowski said.

Graduation, for many, is a particularly proud moment. “When you see veterans walk across the stage, starting a new career journey, it’s truly exciting,” Kozlowski said.

For Barney and her colleagues, the NTI experience offers more than technical training; It provides a new mission and a community built on the enduring bonds of military service.

Arizona ranks 5th among the states for the most Post-9/11 GI Bill benefits being used, according to VA data.

The VA has a search portal to verify you are choosing a GI Bill-approved school. You can find it by visiting the portal by clicking here.