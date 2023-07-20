PHOENIX — Michael Turney, the stepfather of Alissa Turney and the main suspect in her 2001 disappearance, is speaking out after being released from jail and acquitted of murder charges related to the presumed death of Alissa Turney.

Watch the full interview with Turney in the player below:

WATCH: Michael Turney speaks to ABC15 after being released from jail

The Valley man was released from jail Tuesday, and 24 hours after he told ABC15 it feels surreal.

Michael discussed the trial, the evidence presented by the state, hearing the Judge say he was acquitted, and even the day Alissa went missing.

He was adamant he did not kill Alissa and vowed to keep looking for her.

“I know what I did and didn't do, and I didn't kill my daughter,” said Michael.

Hours after speaking with Michael, Alissa’s sister Sarah Turney and a few of her siblings released a statement.

Sarah has led the charge in advocating for her sister’s case, even starting a podcast called Voices for Justice and using TikTok.

In her statement, she thanked Detectives, MCAO, and her online community for their support.

Her brother, James Turney, also spoke. He detailed some of the experiences of being a victim’s family member.

Sarah said families like theirs can’t stop fighting and there’s always hope.

She shared an emotional message to Alissa, and said she loved her, she was sorry and she hopes Alissa knows she tried.

A judge threw out the case against Turney and ruled for a motion of acquittal in court Monday morning.

Seventeen-year-old Alissa went missing at the end of the school year at Paradise Valley High School in 2001. She was first reported as a runaway by Michael, who told authorities that Alissa had left a note and was going to California.

For more history on this case, click here.