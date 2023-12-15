Mesa's 'TikTok In The Mix' concert broke live stream records, social media platform says

MESA, AZ — Big music stars came to the Valley last weekend for the first-ever TikTok In The Mix concert and it turned out to be a record-breaking event!

The social media platform announced Friday that the music event, which was live-streamed on TikTok for those who couldn’t attend in person, broke the record for the biggest live event ever on the platform.

TikTok says 9.6 million viewers tuned in to watch live while more than 33.5 million total viewers watched both the live event and its re-broadcasts.

Cardi B, Anitta, Niall Horan, Charlie Puth, Peso Pluma, and more took the stage Sunday evening at Sloan Park. The show was said to be a sold-out event.

Video in the player above highlights ABC15's coverage with a TikTok leader before the event, which was reportedly put together with the help of a company that directed past Super Bowls.

Check it out for yourself

TikTok says Disney+ and Hulu have a one-hour special available for streaming starting Friday, Dec. 15 with highlights from the concert.