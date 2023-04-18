Watch Now
Mesa police searching for missing 14-year-old girl diagnosed with autism

Last seen near Stapley Drive and Brown Road
Posted at 6:06 AM, Apr 18, 2023
MESA, AZ — The Mesa Police Department is searching for Vera Eddy, a 14-year-old girl last seen Monday night.

Vera has been diagnosed with autism, PTSD, and ADHD.

She was last seen on foot near Stapley Drive and Broad Road on Monday, April 17 at around 10:45 p.m. She was wearing a pastel shirt and black pants.

Police say she may be trying to meet up with her biological mother who does not have custody rights.

If you or anyone you know has seen Eddy, call the Mesa Police Department at 480-644-2211.

