Mesa Oscar winner appointed to President's Committee on the Arts and the Humanities

Troy Kotsur, an Oscar winner from Mesa, was appointed to the President's Committee on the Arts and the Humanities, according to a statement released Thursday.

Kotsur joins the committee as a member alongside George Clooney, Jennifer Garner, Shonda Rhimes, Kerry Washington, Joe Walsh, Laura Penn, and many others, with Lady Gaga and Bruce Cohen serving as co-chairs.

The committee, originally founded in 1982, is to advise President Biden and other government officials on cultural policy in order to "enhance federal support for the arts, humanities, and museum and library services," according to the statement.

Members appointed are "prominent artists, scholars, and philanthropists who have demonstrated a serious commitment to the arts and humanities."

An Executive Order was signed in September 2022 to re-establish the committee, with the goal that the promotion of the arts, humanities, and museum and library services in cooperation with Federal agencies will "strengthen our Nation's health, economy, equity, and civic life."