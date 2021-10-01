Medical Examiner report reveals Charles Vallow's death ruled as a homicide

SALT LAKE CITY — Over two years after Charles Vallow was shot and killed at a Chandler home, the Medical Examiner's report has been released, revealing new details about his death.

Vallow died on July 11, 2019. At the time of his death, he was married to Lori Daybell.

The report says that the cause of Vallow's death was gunshot wounds and the manner of death was homicide.

Multiple gunshot wounds were found on the body of Vallow, as well as other scrapes and bruises on his chest, arm, hand, and knees. The toxicology report revealed no signs of drugs in Vallow at the time of his death.

Vallow was pronounced dead in his home after allegedly getting in a fight with his wife at the time, Lori Daybell. Daybell's brother, Alex Cox, was also in the home at the time of the incident. Vallow was shot and killed by Cox, who told police he acted in self-defense.

Cox died in December of 2019 and the Medical Examiner confirmed that he died of natural causes.

In June, an Arizona grand jury indicted Lori Daybell on one count of conspiracy to commit murder in the death of her late husband. The indictment alleged that Daybell and Cox planned to kill Vallow.

Lori Daybell has been in a state hospital since June 8 after it was determined she was not competent to stand trial. Her status was readdressed in early September where a judge ruled she was still unfit to participate in her court proceedings.

Lori and Chad Daybell have both been accused of murdering of Lori's children, Tylee Ryan and Joshua “JJ” Vallow, while Chad also faces charges of murdering his ex-wife, Tammy Daybell.