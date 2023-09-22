Maricopa County records 289 heat-associated deaths so far in 2023

MARICOPA COUNTY — Maricopa County's latest heat report reveals that there have been 289 total heat-associated deaths as of September 16.

The Medical Examiner's Office is still investigating 262 other deaths that may have been caused or related to heat.

In comparison to the same week in 2022, there are 80 more heat-associated deaths in 2023 so far than in 2022.

Individuals experiencing homelessness accounted for 44% of heat-associated deaths.

Of the 74 deaths that occurred indoors in which an air conditioner was present, 83% of air conditioning units were non-functioning.

The county will continue to conduct enhanced heat surveillance through October. It is unknown when the full report from 2023 will be released.