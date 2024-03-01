Maricopa County approves $2.3 million for affordable housing in Guadalupe

GUADALUPE, AZ — More than $2 million in funding has been approved for affordable housing in Guadalupe.

The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to approve the funds to enhance homeownership opportunities in the town of Guadalupe.

“Maricopa County is working to ensure more families have a permanent, safe, and affordable place they can call home,” said District 5 Supervisor Steve Gallardo. “These projects not only provide homeownership opportunities for families in Guadalupe, but they also enhance the quality of life and build hope in this community.”

The money is provided through several programs including the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s (HUD) HOME Investment Partnerships Program (HOME).

So far, three completed homes have been sold. They featured 4 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, a 2-car garage, and 1,500 square feet of total living space.

Six additional homes are in the process of being completed.

Each home will be available to first-time home buyers who earn at or below 80% of the Area Median Income (AMI), which is $74,800 annually for a family of four.

The homes are being constructed with accessibility, sustainability, and energy efficiency in mind to keep operating costs manageable.

