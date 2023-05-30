Man shot at Phoenix QuikTrip during confrontation with security guard

PHOENIX — A man is hospitalized after he was allegedly shot by a security guard at a Valley QuikTrip.

Just before 9 a.m. Tuesday, police were called to the convenience store near 28th Drive and Cactus Road, just west of Interstate 17, for reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived they located a man with gunshot wounds.

He was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Phoenix police.

During a preliminary investigation, detectives learned the injured man was involved in a confrontation with a store security guard when the shooting happened.

The security guard stayed at the scene. It's unknown at this time if the guard is facing any charges.

An investigation into what led to the shooting remains underway.