PHOENIX — A man has died after a crash involving a fire truck Tuesday night.

Phoenix police say a fire truck was driving to a scene with its lights and sirens on along 35th Avenue when a vehicle attempted to pass it.

The fire truck and the sedan then collided, and the sedan eventually crashed into a tree.

The driver, 57-year-old William Dodd, died of his injuries.

No firefighters were seriously injured in the incident.