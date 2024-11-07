Man found dead Thursday morning at Papago Park in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Police are investigating after a body was discovered at Papago Park Thursday.

At around 7:30 a.m., Phoenix police officers responded to the park near Galvin Parkway and Van Buren Street for reports of an injured person.

When officers arrived, Phoenix Fire crews were already on the scene and located a man's body. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives are investigating a cause of death. The man's identity hasn't been released. It's unclear of the death is considered suspicious.

An investigation remains ongoing.