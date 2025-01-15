Man arrested after allegedly secretly recording woman at The Phoenician

PHOENIX — A man has been arrested after he allegedly secretly recorded a woman changing at a poolside cabana at The Phoenician earlier this month.

Phoenix police say the woman contacted them after she found a phone inside the cabana on January 3.

According to a police report, "A male pool attendant offered the victim to use of a private cabana to change. As the victim was changing she discovered a cell phone partially hidden behind a trash can."

The woman then reviewed the video on the phone and "observed footage of the pool attendant adjusting the camera to capture her as she changed."

Documents state the woman "used her own device to record the video playing of the alleged suspect before she reported the incident to hotel management."

Do you have a concern in your community or a news tip? We want to hear from you! Connect with us: share@abc15.com Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

The man was immediately suspended and escorted off the property by security personnel.

Records show digital evidence was uploaded by the victim including a video of the suspect's phone, screenshots of emails from the suspect and details corroborating the sequence of events.

Police say the man admitted to hiding his phone in the cabana and recording the victim changing her clothing without consent.

So far, no other victims have been identified.

Phoenix police arrested the man on January 8 and booked him into jail on one count of felony voyeurism.