Man allegedly killed roommate over broken microwave in Golden Valley

GOLDEN VALLEY, AZ — A homicide investigation is underway in Golden Valley after a man was found dead inside his home.

Just before 4 p.m. Wednesday, detectives with Mohave County Sheriff's Office were called to a residence on McConnico Road for a reported homicide.

During an investigation, detectives determined 73-year-old Robert Hoenshell Jr. allegedly shot and killed his roommate, 73-year-old Everett Yates.

Detectives believe the roommates had an argument about a broken microwave the day prior to the shooting.

During an interview with detectives, Hoenshell made statements about his involvement and indicated he shot Everett while he was sleeping, according to MCSO officials.

Hoenshell was arrested and is facing possible charges of first-degree murder.

An investigation remains ongoing.