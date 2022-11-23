Make-A-Wish grants Valley three-year-old with putt-putt golf course

PHOENIX — Even going through chemotherapy for leukemia, three-year-old Brooks Pallan is still joyful. The young boy was diagnosed nearly nine months ago, changing his life, as well as his family’s.

“It’s extremely difficult to watch your child go through something that no one should have to go through, let alone a three-year-old,” said Kate Pallan, Brooks’ mom.

On Wednesday morning, Brooks’ smile was bigger than ever, after seeing his surprise in his own backyard: a three-hole putt-putt golf course courtesy of Make-A-Wish Arizona.

In addition to that, he received many other golf-related toys as well as his favorite snacks and foods.

Brooks fell in love with putt-putt golf over the last few months as he battled cancer. While in Pinetop one day, the family went to a course where no one was at. Brooks is immunocompromised, so it’s difficult for him to do regular activities kids would do. However, that day, he was able to go.

“He’s always seemed to enjoy golf. He’ll just sit with Taylor and watch golf, which is kind of rare for a three-year-old,” Kate said.

Brooks is the youngest of three in the Pallan family, so his older siblings also were rewarded with this wish he received.

“This experience has impacted them as well. So, it’s cool to see them participate and bring them joy as well, because their world has been rocked as well,” Kate said.

This wish granted by Make-A-Wish is one of the 420 the organization is trying to grant. They worked with the family in figuring out what Brooks wanted.

“Any time we’re able to grant a wish, it brings us so much happiness because it’s not just for that single kid. It’s for their family, siblings, all of us, everyone who’s really a part of it. It impacts a lot of people,” said Nicole Barrett, the senior digital marketing manager for Make-A-Wish Arizona.

As Brooks continues his battle against leukemia, he now has his own little getaway just steps away from his room.

“The balance between going through the struggle and then being appreciative of the community, and people who want to bring a smile to his face and help that and our family, we can’t be thankful enough to see that joy in him and know that people have contributed to that. We’re just so thankful,” said Taylor Pallan, Brooks’ dad.