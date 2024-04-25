Make-A-Wish getting replacement for inspirational statue stolen from Phoenix headquarters

PHOENIX — Make-A-Wish is getting a replacement for the cherished statue that was stolen from the nonprofit foundation’s Phoenix headquarters last year.

Prescott Valley sculptor Tom White made both the original bronze statue of Chris Greicius, the 7-year-old boy who inspired the creation of Make-A-Wish, and its replacement.

Make-A-Wish Arizona’s Parsons Wish House, at 78th Street and Thomas Road, will be the new statue’s home.

Linda Pauling, Chris’ mother and a co-founder of Make-A-Wish, will be on hand when the sculpture is unveiled Tuesday. The unveiling comes one day after World Wish Day, which culminates World Wish Month.

“We are thrilled to welcome Chris home to Make-A-Wish. The statue’s return restores a piece of our history and serves as a powerful reminder of our mission,” Fran Mallace, president and CEO of Make-A-Wish Arizona, said in a press release.

“This celebration is not just about the statue’s return but also the lasting impact Chris’ legacy has had on wish children and their families over that last 44 years.”

