'Loving and selfless': Wife of Marine killed in helicopter crash shares they were married last month

SAN DIEGO, CA — Heartbroken families continue to grieve the loss of five Marines who died in a helicopter crashduring a training exercise last Tuesday.

On board included Capt. Jack Casey, 26; Lance Cpl. Donovan Davis, 21; Capt. Benjamin Moulton, 27; Capt. Jack Casey, 26; Capt. Miguel Nava, 28; and Sgt. Alec Langen, 23.

One week after the crash, ABC 10News spoke with Sgt. Alec Langen’s wife, Casey Langen, who shared they had just been married last month.

“It was the most perfect wedding ever,” said Casey. “It was the best day of my life and I just remember how happy he was.”

The young couple got married in Sedona, Arizona, in a small ceremony surrounded by family.

“He was just this loving and selfless person,” she said.

Casey recalled the last text she received from her husband last Tuesday: “'I’m headed home to you'…that is the last thing he sent to me and the last time I heard from him.”

Casey and Alec lived together at their home in Tierrasanta, California. They were planning a move to North Carolina so he could pursue his career as a flying instructor and she as a nurse.

“Our plan was to go over there and get a big house and get a couple dogs and start a family.”

Alec’s parents spoke about their son’s recent wedding in an interview last week.

“They were deeply in love,” said Alec's mother. “It was just really special because I got to witness it. I could just tell how much he cared about her [...] You agonize over getting married and being young and whether or not it’s going to be okay, but if you had been at that wedding, you would have seen it was going to be okay.”

Casey says she's been surviving through the overwhelming grief one day at a time, surrounded by family and friends.

“I think what helps the most is just hanging out with his squadron and being with his friends because I can see him in every single one of them. And hearing all their jokes and memories of Alec,” she said.

Casey says she’ll hold onto those memories forever, along with a motto of Alec’s: to lend a helping hand to anyone in need.

“It’s what he would do, no matter what,” she said.

The Wingman Foundation has set up a fundraiser to help the families of the five fallen Marines. You can make a donation online.