Local vendors rely on Phoestivus for more business amid inflation

Phoestivus is back and it’s drawing bigger crowds than years past.

The two-day holiday market in Phoenix is also located in a new area, near 5th and McKinley streets. About 180 vendors set up shop on Wednesday, welcoming between 4,000 and 5,000 people, about a thousand more people than last year.

The market, which is also a fundraiser for the Downtown Phoenix Farmer's Market, also helps local businesses get exposure.

Businesses are also fighting inflation right now, so more foot traffic helps.

“Just being here, it’s a lot of advertising. It’s super special to be here,” said Greycen Robson, the owner of Urban Grounds Coffee.

He tells ABC15 inflation hit him hard. For example, a case of about 1,000 20-ounce cups used to cost him $45 to $50 two years ago. Now, that same number of cups is priced at $120 to $150.

“It’s really hard to just know that one week you’re making a profit because your prices are right, and then the next week, everything’s just gone up $20 so you can’t really make a profit that week, but you still want to give the same prices to your customers,” he said.

Brian Webb, the owner of Phoenix Lechon Roasters, says he’s not able to put a price on his food online since prices change so much.

“Anytime I change the prices on the menu, I have to change them again. It’s really been skyrocketing. I try to keep everything really reasonable and in the right percentage of food costs. It’s tough to keep up on it,” he said.

He says the busyness of Phoestivus is helpful for him as he tries to bring in more customers.

“The downtown clientele is really supportive of us small businesses as well,” he added.