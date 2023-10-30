Local vendors inside Chase Field excited for World Series

PHOENIX — The last time the Diamondbacks played in the fall classic, Chris Levandowski stood on 4th Street working at his parents' kettle corn stand.

“Being an Arizona native first and foremost, this is a lot of fun being a fan since [the] inaugural season,” Levandowski told ABC15.

In 2008, Cactus Corn was invited inside the ballpark, with Levandowski now running the show.

“What we’ll be making at the stand is hot fresh kettle corn and movie theater corn but there are also fun flavors like white cheddar jalapeno and roasted street corn,” Levandowski said.

Cactus Corn is one of several local businesses with locations inside Chase Field.

“I’m a Phoenician. I went to Arizona State,” Aaron Pool told ABC15.

While at ASU, Pool dreamed up the idea for Gadzooksand made it a reality after graduating. Now he has five locations around the Valley and two more inside Chase Field.

“We do a couple unique things that are tweaks from our restaurants,” Pool said. “We do huge nachos that are just bomb. We make our own pickled jalapenos with chicken and cornbread. So it’s super unique and super flavorful.”

The business owners say the crowds during the playoffs have been a big and energetic boost to business.

“Arizona fans are amazing,” Levandowski said. “Myself and the whole staff we’re really looking forward to being a part of this World Series run.”

Diamondbacks' unexpected playoff run has surprised many including Cactus Corn which months ago began booking non-baseball events for the fall.

“ A very good surprise nonetheless,” Levandowski said. “It is sugar on top the DBacks are going to the World Series”