Local organizations feed people in need on Easter Sunday

GLENDALE — On Easter Sunday, people in Valley communities are helping others in need by handing out food.

Marvin’s Mission set up shop at Bonsall Park in Glendale, giving people experiencing homelessness some food for the morning as well as hygiene items.

“It feels so good to help others, and hoping to make a difference in their lives,” said Cindy Diana, with Marvin’s Mission.

The group hands out food to people in the area every week, however, on Easter Sunday, they had a few extra snacks on hand to give away, too.

“I’m actually really grateful because there’s days out of the week where it’s really hard to even get food,” said Jesus Lopez, who is living on the streets.

Nippers Clippers, a local barbershop, also gave free haircuts at the park, hoping to give people a boost of confidence and a bit of a cleanup.

St. Vincent de Paul in Phoenix also handed out meals to about 4,000 people Sunday morning.

