Local non-profit providing prom dresses to teens who need them looking for new location

Thousands of teenagers have received dresses through the group
A Cinderella Affair is home to a large collection of prom dresses and accessories for teenagers in need, but the local non-profit group itself is now looking for a new place to call home. The group held events over the weekend but they don't have any future events scheduled because they don't know where they'll be next. The building they were based in, located near Kyrene Road and Chandler Boulevard in Chandler, was sold and therefore they are no longer able to stay there.
Posted at 6:49 PM, Apr 08, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-08 21:49:46-04

So far, 16,000 girls have received dresses through the program since 2002.

Cinderella Affair provides free prom dresses to Valley teens

