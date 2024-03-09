Cinderella Affair provides free prom dresses to Valley teens

CHANDLER, AZ — Every teenager deserves to feel the best on prom night without having to worry about the financial burden, and that's exactly where Cinderella Affair steps in.

The volunteer project by the East Valley Women's League in Chandler provides free prom dresses to students each year, even tailoring and making small alterations at no cost.

The group has thousands of new or gently used dresses — in all colors, fabrics, sizes, and styles — that have been donated to help teens across the Valley feel special. Students can browse the selection, try a few on and leave with a dress of their very own.

So far, 16,000 girls have received dresses through the program since 2002.

If you'd like to get a dress through Cinderella Affair, here's how it works.

The next events are scheduled to take place on April 6 and 7 starting at 8 a.m.

According to the website, they are not currently accepting dress donations due to an "overwhelming" number of donations.

"Thanks to you, we have more dresses than we have room for," Cinderella Affair said to donors.

If you'd like to make monetary donations to support East Valley Women's League and Cinderella Affair, click here.